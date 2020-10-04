Corvallis man, guilty of Eugene murder except by insanity, now faces Albany sex crime charge

A Corvallis man found guilty of murder except by insanity in 2019 for a Eugene killing has been indicted for an Albany sex crime.

Christopher Lee Nelson, 39, faces a charge of first-degree sex abuse, but he has yet to be arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court. An arraignment was scheduled for mid-September but did not take place and is being rescheduled, according to court paperwork.

Last week, Nelson’s defense team filed a motion seeking that the case be dismissed for lack of speedy prosecution and a violation of the defendant’s right to a speedy trial.

The court filing from Thursday, by defense attorney Heidi Sternhagen, notes that the indictment was filed in December 2018. There was no attempt to arraign Nelson until August, Sternhagen wrote.

“The delay of over a year and a half is excessive and unreasonable and the court should dismiss this case with prejudice,” she added.

The Albany sex abuse allegedly occurred between 2010 and 2012, and the victim was a girl under the age of 14. The Albany Police Department investigated the case.

Nelson is currently being held at the Oregon State Hospital in Salem.

He was found guilty except by insanity for the death of Christopher Stanghellini, 50, in July 2019 in Lane County Circuit Court.

Stanghellini’s body was found underneath an overpass in Eugene in October 2017, according to the Associated Press.

A phone call seeking comment from another member of Nelson’s defense team, attorney Patricia Lulay, was not returned.