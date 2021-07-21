Corvallis man charged with using knife to rob bank

A Corvallis man is facing charges for allegedly using a knife to rob the Key Bank, 1817 N.W. Ninth St. in Corvallis, on July 15.

Zachary Phillip Williams, 33, was charged in Benton County Circuit Court on Friday with first-degree robbery, first-degree theft, coercion, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.

Judge Locke Williams set Zachary Williams’ bail at $50,000.

The next hearing in the case was scheduled for July 26.

The report of a bank robbery was made at about 4 p.m. on July 15, and the Corvallis Police Department responded.

A bank teller told an officer that he was counting the money in drawer when a male walked in, said he was taking his money, pulled up a shirt and displayed a knife, according to a probable cause affidavit in the case.

The teller said the suspect also made a motion to show something else that was tucked into his pants, and the teller was unsure if this was another knife or a gun, the affidavit states.

According to court paperwork, the teller placed a stack of cash off the counter and placed it in the bag. The cash, which amounted to more than $1,000, included a tracking device.