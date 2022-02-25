Corvallis local option levy renewal will be on May ballot

The Corvallis School Board adopted a resolution Thursday night to submit for authorization a five-year local option levy renewal on the May ballot. If approved, the levy will renew current local option levy taxes at a rate of $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed value, extending the current tax rate for another five years beginning in 2022-23. The current levy expires June 30.

The levy was originally approved by voters in 2006, and was renewed in 2010 and 2016. The tax revenue from this measure will be used to fund staff positions to sustain class size, music, physical education, art, vocational and technical education opportunities, counseling support, instructional coaches and high school athletics and activities.

The current local option levy comprises 10% of the 2021-22 operating budget and pays for 67 full-time teachers, which is 16% of the district’s teaching staff.

If approved, the rate is estimated to raise approximately $8.6 million in 2022-23, $8.9 million in 2023-24, $9.2 million in 2024-25, $9.5 million in 2025-26 and $9.8 million in 2026-27, for a total of $40.6 million over five years. The amount of money raised may be different than estimated, depending on changes to the assessed and real market value of each property within the district.

Board member Vince Adams made the motion to approve the resolution and Terese Jones seconded it. The resolution was approved unanimously.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Jones brought up the issue of equity surrounding the levy, and stressed that while it was fantastic that the Corvallis community has a history of being able to supplement the school district’s budget with the levy, not all districts in the state have that opportunity.

“I want us to support this; I also don’t want us to take it for granted,” she said. “Let’s continue to raise this issue of equity with our state so they might bring a solution that can truly deliver a top-notch education to the entire state.”

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0