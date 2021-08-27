Corvallis local option levy could be on May ballot

A renewal of the five-year local option levy is anticipated to be on the Corvallis School District ballot in May 2022.

What is a local option levy?

A local option levy allows individual communities to supplement state funding for their local schools. Because the state does not fully fund district operations and programs, local option levies are often used to make up the shortfall.

Originally approved in 2006 and renewed twice since then, the local option levy represents about $8.3 million, or 10%, of the district’s general fund operating revenues at a rate of $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed value.

The local option levy taxes the gap between a property owner’s Measure 5 real market value and Measure 50 assessed value. The proposed levy renewal will not increase the current tax rate, but rather extend the existing tax rate for another five years starting in 2022 when the current levy expires.

The levy renewal will raise $9.1 million per year and $45.6 million over five years.

What will the local option levy fund?