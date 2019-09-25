The Corvallis Police Department arrested a suspect in a Friday night hatchet attack in a homeless camp that hospitalized a man, the department announced Wednesday.
According to a press release, CPD detectives working in conjunction with the Junction City Police Department arrested Eugene Xooz White shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday in Junction City in connection with the incident.
White, 24, of Corvallis, was arraigned on charges of first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon in Benton County Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon.
John Rich, who was representing White in the hearing, entered not guilty pleas on White’s behalf for the charges.
Deputy District Attorney Andrew Jordan asked the court set the maximum allowable bail in the case because White has failed to appear in court hearings for other charges facing him at least seven times. He added that White fleeing the area after the Friday incident showed his lack of deep ties to the area.
Jordan also read a statement from the alleged victim: “The defendant tried to kill me. I would like him to be held in jail."
Judge Joan Demarest agreed with Jordan’s request and set bail at $50,000 in the case.
The Benton County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that it intended to pursue felony charges against White for the incident at a campsite near Pioneer Park, before White was arrested. The alleged victim in that attack told police he believes White attacked him over a dispute about a borrowed car the men shared.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.