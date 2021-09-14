Corvallis educator chosen for prestigious Fulbright program

“I want the Black and brown students here in Corvallis to know that they are part of the global majority,” she said. “Minority is applicable here, but not globally. I just want to show the students that Corvallis is great, but there’s a whole world out there.”

Joseph-Hays said that knowing there are different ways of being in the world can be really affirming and empowering.

In her application to the program, she put Africa as her first choice of place to travel to, and Southeast Asia as her second. She will not find out where she is going until spring 2022, and the trip will happen sometime between August and December 2022, depending on the COVID-19 situation.

Joseph-Hays is an immigrant from St. Lucia in the Caribbean Islands. She went to university and graduate school in Canada, where she met her American husband and moved to the states in 2008. She has lived in Oregon for the past five years.

Although she has much to balance with her family, new job and now this fellowship, Joseph-Hays said she knows she can do it all thanks to her background and support system.

“I’ve juggled a lot with immigration, school, being new to the country, everything over the last decade of my life,” she said. “I think this will be a short-term period of intensity for a long-term benefit to the school.”

