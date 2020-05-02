Corvallis door-to-door coronavirus testing project enters second weekend

Public health researchers are tracing the impact of COVID-19 in Corvallis.
“This virus could touch anyone at no fault of them,” said resident Sami Al-AbdRabbuh.
The Corvallis School Board chair was one of the first people to be tested for the coronavirus through the TRACE-COVID-19 study, which began last weekend. The project — the acronym stands for team-based rapid assessment of community-level coronavirus epidemics — aims to test 4,000 randomly chosen Corvallis residents by going door to door each weekend for four weeks.
The study is a collaboration among Oregon State University, the Benton County Health Department and the Willamette Valley Toxicology Lab. In total, the TRACE project has around 100 people throughout the university system involved, plus health department staff and WVT lab researchers.
TRACE’s results would paint a broader picture of how many locals have been exposed to the virus.
“I was really happy to participate,” Al-AbdRabbuh said. “It was all self-administered.”
Staffers are maintaining a safe distance from people’s front doors. The testing teams — one local health professional and one OSU student — provide participating households with study information and test kits containing nasal swabs for each resident taking part in the project.
There are 30 paid teams, each made up of a health care worker and an OSU student. Many of the health care professionals are from in and around Benton County, while most of the students are studying public health. Those teams will visit 30 more Corvallis neighborhoods every Saturday and Sunday for the next three weekends.
“It was not so invasive, like what we may hear about the traditional testing,” Al-AbdRabbuh said. “It wasn’t painful at all.”
Last Saturday morning, he tested himself, signed a release form and received a bar code to access his test results once they become available.
OSU Vice President Steve Clark, spokesperson for the TRACE project, said the first weekend’s results should be accessible within the next two days. Then, around Wednesday or Thursday, the public will get an assessment of how many tests were taken and how many results were positive, negative or inconclusive.
“The response rate last weekend on the doors of people who were home was about 80%,” Clark said, “so that’s a remarkably high number.”
“They knocked on the door and introduced themselves and explained the study,” said Keanon Goetzinger. “We were already familiar, but it was good to hear it in depth.”
Goetzinger and his six roommates all consented to be tested at their home near Northwest 11th Street and Grant Avenue.
“From there it was pretty simple," he said, “distributing a test kit to me and each of my roommates, having us self-administer the test and then label and return them to the basket they provide. They were very professional and cordial.
“Because we, like many, want to know if we've been exposed, despite everyone being in good health this whole time, as well as being a part of important data collection that will give a better understanding of COVID-19.
“I'm feeling good about having been tested. As I stated, I've been in good health, but it will be nice to know if I've possibly been exposed and am asymptomatic, etc. I find more comfort in knowledge than in wondering. I hope that testing like this is able to become widespread soon so we have a better idea of how social distancing is working, how we can fight the spread of coronavirus, etc.”
Al-AbdRabbuh said, regardless of his results, he’s still going to maintain measures like social distancing, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“It’s a good thing, but I’m taking the knowledge I might get with caution,” he said. “We need to be very careful. It’s not 100%.”
Although Al-AbdRabbuh and Goetzinger said they are asymptomatic, both said it’s comforting to know the people in their homes got the opportunity to take a coronavirus test.
For more information on the study — resources are available in both English and Spanish — visit trace.oregonstate.edu or call 541-713-0450.
