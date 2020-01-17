Prepare your palates for epicurean delights during Corvallis Culinary Week, scheduled to run Jan. 19-25 at featured locations.

The annual tradition showcases Corvallis restaurants, which will be offering at least one $10 chef's specialty plate with locally sourced foods on their menus.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Participants include Mazama Brewing at Big River, Sky High Brewing and Pub, The Pig & Olive Restaurant & Bar, Castor Kitchen & Bar, Ronin Cafe and Ramen, The Brass Monkey, FireWorks Pub & Pizza, Bodhi, Funky Brunch Food Cart and the Bistro at the Courtyard by Marriott Corvallis.

For more information and updates, visit the event's Facebook page at http://bit.ly/3a68KxU.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments