Corvallis Clinic to give drive-thru flu vaccines each weekend in October

The Corvallis Clinic will be giving out flu shots drive-thru style every Saturday and Sunday this month, according to a news release.
By appointment only, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each weekend for the remainder of October, those in need of a vaccine can drive to the Aumann Building, 444 NW Elks Drive in Corvallis, for their shot. Anyone 6 months of age or older can get one.
The news release says this approach will allow the clinic to serve as many people as possible while maintaining social distancing and preserving personal protective equipment for essential medical visits.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no known connection between the flu vaccine and sickness from coronaviruses, including the one that causes COVID-19.
To make an appointment, visit corvallisclinic.com/fluclinicscheduler.
