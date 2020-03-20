Corvallis Clinic asks public to donate PPE
0 comments
breaking top story

Corvallis Clinic asks public to donate PPE

  • Updated
  • 0
030219-adh-nws-Corvallis Clinic-my (copy)

The Corvallis Clinic is asking the public to drop off donations of personal protective equipment at several offices, including its North Albany location, pictured here.

 Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media

The Corvallis Clinic is asking for donations of personal protective equipment, or PPE, which is in short supply due to the growing coronavirus pandemic.

The clinic is asking for N-95 respirator masks, surgical masks with ties or elastic bands, gowns, gloves and protective eyewear. All of these items help prevent the spread of disease between patients and health care providers.

Personal protective equipment can be dropped off at the following locations:

• Corvallis: Aumann Building, 444 NW Elks Drive.

• Albany: The Corvallis Clinic at North Albany, 633 North Albany Road.

• Lebanon: QuickCare, 2080 S. Santiam Highway.

• Philomath: Philomath Family Medicine, 1219 Applegate St.

The Corvallis Clinic is a multispecialty medical practice with more than 100 health care providers and nearly a dozen locations in Benton and Linn counties. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News