The Corvallis Community Christmas Parade begins at 7 p.m. today in downtown Corvallis.
The route begins at Washington Street and travels north on Fourth Street and ends at Jackson. It will be followed by a performance of carols by the Leslie Family at the Benton County Courthouse.
Event highlights include multiple dog and horse groups, bicyclists from the Corvallis Bicycle Collective, family- and community-made floats, and Santa riding a Corvallis Fire Department ladder truck.
Visit https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/corvallis/page-9.php for more information.
