Corvallis candidate for Congress is this OSU professor

Among those vying to replace longtime U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio in Oregon's 4th Congressional District is Oregon State University distinguished professor John Selker, one of two candidates from Corvallis.

At the end of December, the 61-year-old entrepreneur, woodworker and inventor announced his run for the the newly redrawn and sprawling district, which stretches from the southern border to Lincoln County along the coast and juts inland to include Linn, Benton and Lane counties.

DeFazio's Dec. 1 announcement that he will retire this year after 18 terms has prompted a wide field: seven Democrats and one Republican. As one of those Democrats, Selker is determined to emerge at the top of the pack.

“Americans are not looking for partisanship; they are looking for problem-solvers,” Selker said. “I plan on being active at the grassroots level with both sides.”

Selker said wants to bridge the ever-growing divide between political parties in the state. Besides serving in the OSU Faculty Senate, including the Executive Committee, this will be his first run for political office.

“I think we need to have people who can bring the truth to DC and who understand the problems we’re facing in Oregon,” Selker said. “I know this stuff, I know how things work.”

Originally from Longview, Washington, Selker spent his childhood going back and forth between Washington and Rainier, Oregon. He studied physics at Reed College in Portland and went on to get his master's of science and Ph.D. in agricultural water engineering from Cornell University. He is now a professor of water resource engineering in the OSU Department of Biological and Ecological Engineering.

Selker has lived on five continents throughout his life and speaks Spanish and French. Passionate about mechanical design engineering, he has worked on everything from fuel-efficient cook stoves to switches on Boeing 777 airplanes. He started his high-tech environmental monitoring business, SelkerMetrics.com, in 2009.

“I love to see problems as opportunities,” Selker said. “With only three Ph.D. scientists in all of Congress, there’s no one there to hold their feet to the fire.”

He hopes to spend 10 to 15 years in Congress, as that’s how long it can often take to build enough beltway relationships to make changes.

In addition to water resources, agriculture, high tech and education, Selker plans to focus his efforts on improving services for those who struggle with addiction, mental health issues and homelessness.

“We are not taking care of our people,” Selker said. “I have no intention of going to DC and not improving those situations. It’s just not up to the standards of our country.”

Rather than climbing the political ladder, Selker believes his hands-on experience in multiple fields will win the trust of Oregonians who want someone new in Congress. He said he looks forward to inserting himself into legislation, evaluating the impacts and asking hard questions.

“I want to get to be known on the Hill as someone who builds relationships and holds people to the truth,” Selker said. “I have zero interest in what party they’re from. I want to make sure legislation is good, and that it serves Oregonians and the whole country.”

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

