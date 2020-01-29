Correction (Jan. 29) Jan 29, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TIMBER UNITY: Angelita Sanchez, 40, of Sweet Home, is secretary of the grassroots group Timber Unity. Her office was incorrectly stated in a story that ran in Tuesday’s edition. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Recommended View All Promotions promotion Enter Today! Great Grocery Giveaway! promotion Stay tuned in to the latest hit TV shows and more directly from your inbox. Print Ads Home RAMP/Pacificorp - Ad from 2020-01-29 8 hrs ago Food Market Of Choice/Turell Group - Ad from 2020-01-29 8 hrs ago Construction Summit Home & Garden ACE - Ad from 2020-01-29 8 hrs ago Child CORVALLIS INDOOR WINTER MARKET - Ad from 2020-01-29 8 hrs ago Other Meadowlark Senior Living - Ad from 2020-01-29 8 hrs ago Other Summit Home & Garden ACE - Ad from 2020-01-29 8 hrs ago Other HOUSE ACCT NOT PAID - Ad from 2020-01-29 8 hrs ago Accountant BARBARA JENKINS TAX CONSULTANT - Ad from 2020-01-29 8 hrs ago Medical Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care - Ad from 2020-01-29 8 hrs ago Construction WHITAKER PAINT & WALLPAPR - Ad from 2020-01-29 8 hrs ago
