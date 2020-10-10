 Skip to main content
Coronavirus deaths rise by two in state, cases by 16 in Linn-Benton
Two more Oregonians have died from complications with the coronavirus, the state health authority announced Saturday.

Those who passed were a 76-year-old man and an 88-year-old woman, who both lived in Washington County and died at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

The death toll now sits at 599. Known COVID-19 cases total 36,924 after 409 new cases were reported statewide. In the mid-valley, Linn County saw a jump of 14 cases, while Benton County reported two new cases.

