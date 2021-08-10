Cooling centers to open during Willamette Valley heatwave

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for several parts of Oregon, including Albany, Corvallis and surrounding areas, for noon Wednesday through 10 p.m. Saturday.

Cooling centers are opening to the public over the next few days, as follows.

• The Alsea Community Library, 19192 Alsea Highway, will offer a cooling center from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday; 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The facility will be closed Friday.

• The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

• The city of Lebanon will open the Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St., as a cooling center geared toward the senior population (age 50 and up), 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Transportation to and from the center, within the Lebanon area, will be offered during those hours; rides can be arranged by calling LINX Transit at 541-258-4920. No pets are allowed, but service animals can accompany their owners. Further information is available at 541-258-4919.