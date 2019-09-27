Grant Street in Lebanon will be closed to through traffic between Main and Second streets from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, and Wednesday, Oct. 2, according to the city of Lebanon.
Detours will be in place. Impacted businesses will be given reasonable access, but should expect occasional delays and periods where access is not possible due to building construction activities.
For more information, contact the Maintenance Department at 541-258-4918 or cdc@ci.lebanon.or.us.
