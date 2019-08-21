Two bands, numerous food vendors and 250 music fans came together on Thursday night for the fourth annual Lyrics on the Lawn benefit concert.
The event is part of The Oaks annual fundraising schedule to raise support and awareness for Alzheimer's research. Last year, The Oaks raised about $10,000 and that amount is expected to climb to $15,000 this year, said marketing director Jenni Grove.
The event began with a performance by the Salem-based Gabriel Cox band. They put on a high energy show filled with class rock and blues songs and even a rendition of Johnny Cash's "Folsom Prison Blues."
The band also mixed in some original tunes by Cox which will be featured on his upcoming album "Junior." That album is slated to be released on Sept. 14.
"I thought they were very good," said Lebanon resident Dave Jones. "Johnny Cash was a surprise. They were very good, actually."
Cox said it was nice to see the community come together for the event.
"For me personally, I've had a lot of people affected by Alzheimer's and it's tragic, one of the worst diseases you can get," Cox said. "For the community to come together and support such a great cause, it really makes it worth it for me. The crowd was really receptive and great for us."
Grove thanked those who attended and supported the event. She said about 200 people attended last year.
While listening to the Gabriel Cox Band and Flexor T, which closed the show, attendees could also get refreshments from Conversion Brewery, Happenings Food Truck, Half Baked Eats & Sweets, and Kona Shaved Ice.
The event was sponsored by H&R Block, Weyerhaeuser, Laura Gillot Home Team, Amerititle, Co-Energy Propane, Willamette Community Bank, Heritage Northwest, and Premier Property Group.
