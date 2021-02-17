Complete guide to COVID-19 test sites in the mid-valley

COVID-19 testing sites are operating throughout the mid-valley, including a number of free testing centers. Primary care providers may be providing testing services to patients who have already established care with them and are not included in this story.

This story will be updated as information on testing changes.

Samaritan Health Services offers testing at numerous locations throughout the mid-valley. All tests at Samaritan sites will be covered by insurance or the CARES Act, so there is no out-of-pocket expense. Currently, testing must be ordered by a Samaritan health care provider. Screening is typically completed by phone or online, depending on the patient’s situation. The test process differs depending on the location, and more information can be obtained by calling the specific location.

Samaritan Health patients can call their primary care provider or use the “Coronavirus Concerns” MyChart portal to initiate the process for a test. People who are not Samaritan patients can call 855-543-2780 to begin the process. Samaritan also operates a COVID-19 hotline where patients can get questions answered. The hotline is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and can be reached by calling 541-451-7425 or 833-505-7425.