Complete guide to COVID-19 test sites in the mid-valley

COVID-19 testing sites are operating throughout the mid-valley, including a number of free testing centers. Primary care providers may be providing testing services to patients who have already established care with them and are not included in this story.
This story will be updated as information on testing changes.
Samaritan Health Services offers testing at numerous locations throughout the mid-valley. All tests at Samaritan sites will be covered by insurance or the CARES Act, so there is no out-of-pocket expense. Currently, testing must be ordered by a Samaritan health care provider. Screening is typically completed by phone or online, depending on the patient’s situation. The test process differs depending on the location, and more information can be obtained by calling the specific location.
Samaritan Health patients can call their primary care provider or use the “Coronavirus Concerns” MyChart portal to initiate the process for a test. People who are not Samaritan patients can call 855-543-2780 to begin the process. Samaritan also operates a COVID-19 hotline where patients can get questions answered. The hotline is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and can be reached by calling 541-451-7425 or 833-505-7425.
The three Samaritan hospitals in the mid-valley are offering tests. Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center at 3600 Samaritan Drive in Corvallis is offering drive-through tests by appointment. Patients hoping to be tested at the site can call 541-768-7080 for more information. Samaritan Albany General Hospital at 1046 Sixth Ave. SW is offering tests on an appointment basis. Patients in need of tests can call 541-768-7080 for more information about this test site.
Additionally, Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital at 525 N. Santiam Highway is offering drive-though tests by appointment. People wishing to get a test at the hospital can get more information by calling 855-543-2780.
The Samaritan Urgent Care Clinic at 5234 SW Philomath Blvd. in Corvallis offers testing by appointment only. People who believe they need a test are encouraged to contact the clinic at 541-768-4970 for more information.
The Corvallis Clinic Immediate Care Center at 3680 NW Samaritan Drive in Corvallis also requires appointments for tests. People who believe they need a test are encouraged to contact the center at 541-754-1282 for more information.
The Samaritan Urgent Care Clinic at 1700 Geary St. SE in Albany is offering testing on an appointment basis. People in need of a test can call 541-812-5500 for more information on the site. The other Samaritan Urgent Care Clinic in Albany at 400 Hickory St. NW Ste. 303 is also offering tests by appointment. This clinic can be reached at 541-812-5275.
The Samaritan Urgent Care Clinic in Lebanon at 35 Mullins Drive Ste. 2 is also offering tests by appointment and can be reached at 541-451-7915.
Other providers throughout the mid-valley are also providing COVID-19 diagnostic tests.
The WVT Laboratory in Corvallis offers drive-through testing at 366 SW Washington Ave. The test costs $100 for people without insurance and can be scheduled by going to wvtlab.com. More information can be found at their website or by calling 541-368-3050.
The Rite Aid locations at 2080 NW Ninth St. in Corvallis and at 30 E. Oak St. in Lebanon offer free drive-through testing for people 18 and older on an appointment basis. People can schedule an appointment at either location by going to www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/services/covid-19-testing and completing the screening process. Additional information on the Corvallis location can be found by calling 541-753-2226. Additional information on the Lebanon location can be found by calling 541-451-8020.
The Corvallis Clinic at 444 NW Elks Drive is offering testing for people who are symptomatic, and will require a telephone appointment to establish care and a health history before the test is ordered. People with questions about testing at the Corvallis Clinic can call 541-754-1150.
The Community Health Centers of Benton County offer free testing at three locations: The Benton Health Center in Corvallis at 530 27th St., which can be contacted at 541-766-6835; the Monroe Health Center at 610 Dragon Drive, which can be contacted at 541-766-6000; and the Alsea Health Center at 435 E. Alder St., which can be contacted at 541-487-7116. People can find more information and schedule appointments at all three facilities at www.bentonlinnhealthcenters.org/find-your-clinicprovider/clinic-names-hours-and-locations/.
Benton County and Linn County also hold free community testing events on occasion, and information about them can be found by going to www.doineedacovid19test.com/ and selecting "Oregon" from the menu.
