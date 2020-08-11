COMP-NW welcomes Class of 2024

The 108 new medical school students in the class of 2024 were welcomed to the Western University of Health Sciences Lebanon campus in a virtual White Coat ceremony on Friday.

The event has been held at the Lebanon First Assembly, but this year’s event, like so many other celebrations, was held online. The ceremony recognized the new students at both the College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific-Northwest (COMP-NW) and also its sister campus Pomona, California.

President Daniel R. Wilson, MD., congratulated the students on the beginning of their medical school journey.

“The White Coat ceremony is a rite of passage for health science students. It marks the acceptance of your student professional oaths. It signifies your entrance into the health sciences as a leader committed to ethical practice,” Wilson said.

Dr. Paula Crone, who serves as dean for both the Lebanon and Pomona campuses, acknowledged that this is a challenging time to be a first-year medical student. Classes this fall will be held solely online and some of the camaraderie and mutual support which is experienced on campus will be more difficult to recreate in an online setting.

“Students, this is not the year you had planned. It isn’t the year we were originally planning for, either. But it’s still the right time to be a medical student. More so than ever, your generation will be instrumental in shaping the future of medicine,” Crone said.

The keynote speaker for the ceremony was Dr. Rob Richardson. He is a national leader in osteopathic medicine, a member of the COMP-NW faculty and in March, when COVID-19 infections were first reported at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon, he stepped in as the medical director for the facility.