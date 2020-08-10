COMP-NW to hold fall classes online

Western University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific-Northwest (COMP-NW) will hold all of its classes online this fall.

The medical school has announced that in-person classes will not resume until January.

Assistant Dean of Student Affairs Mirabelle Fernandes Paul, Ed.D, said the school has the tools and programs in place to continue to offer a top-notch education in a remote setting.

“We were excited about coming back in September and seeing the students, but we also knew that there was a possibility that, depending on the numbers and what the state regulations would be, we would have to maybe delay that. We had a Plan B all along,” said Fernandes Paul. “We are ready. We’re not trimming our curriculum, we’re not short-changing our curriculum. We are rearranging our curriculum.”

Fernandes Paul said subjects which do not require hands-on training will be moved to the fall semester. Some training which was previously performed in-person is now being done remotely.

As an example, she cited the course on Standardized Patient Encounters. This training in how to conduct patient exams typically occurs in a doctor’s office or clinic setting.

“It’s a very, very important part of our curriculum. We teach the students how to be good doctors,” Fernandes Paul said.

This class is now being completed through video interactions between the patients and the medical school students. The result is an introduction to the practice of telemedicine, which is becoming increasingly common, especially since the start of the coronavirus quarantine in March.