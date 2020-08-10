COMP-NW to hold fall classes online

Western University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific-Northwest (COMP-NW) will hold all of its classes online this fall.
The medical school has announced that in-person classes will not resume until January.
Assistant Dean of Student Affairs Mirabelle Fernandes Paul, Ed.D, said the school has the tools and programs in place to continue to offer a top-notch education in a remote setting.
“We were excited about coming back in September and seeing the students, but we also knew that there was a possibility that, depending on the numbers and what the state regulations would be, we would have to maybe delay that. We had a Plan B all along,” said Fernandes Paul. “We are ready. We’re not trimming our curriculum, we’re not short-changing our curriculum. We are rearranging our curriculum.”
Fernandes Paul said subjects which do not require hands-on training will be moved to the fall semester. Some training which was previously performed in-person is now being done remotely.
As an example, she cited the course on Standardized Patient Encounters. This training in how to conduct patient exams typically occurs in a doctor’s office or clinic setting.
“It’s a very, very important part of our curriculum. We teach the students how to be good doctors,” Fernandes Paul said.
This class is now being completed through video interactions between the patients and the medical school students. The result is an introduction to the practice of telemedicine, which is becoming increasingly common, especially since the start of the coronavirus quarantine in March.
Fernandes Paul said her husband, Albany pediatrician Adam Paul, sees many of his patients remotely.
“In a way, they are now experiencing being physicians in a way that’s actually being used right now,” Fernandes Paul said.
When the new rules on public gatherings and social distancing were imposed in March, COMP-NW was in a good position to continue to provide education to its students.
COMP-NW is part of the Western University of Health Sciences and many of its classes are taught by instructors who do not live in Lebanon. Sharing instruction across multiple campuses has been the standard practice since the Lebanon campus first opened.
“Faculty might be located in Pomona (California), they might be located in Lebanon, or they might be located elsewhere. Our students get their didactic lectures live-streamed,” Fernandes Paul said. “That was not an issue at all.”
The restrictions which continue to be in place due to the coronavirus impact students differently depending upon where they are in their medical school experience.
First-year students have been anxiously awaiting the start of medical school and are now dealing with the challenges of physical separation and remote learning.
“We’re being as transparent as possible, letting them know how we’re going to lay out the curriculum,” Fernandes Paul said.
Fourth-year students face the difficulty of completing all of their degree and professional requirements, while also trying to land their preferred residencies.
The residency selection process has changed significantly in the past few months. Traveling for in-person interviews has been replaced by online interviews.
It is just one more challenge for this graduating class, but Fernandes Paul believes there is a positive side to this experience.
“I feel that not only are our students going to graduate on time, but they’re going to be very competitive because of all the things we’ve had to think about creatively over the past few months,” she said.
