COMP-NW moves to online only classes

Western University of Health Sciences is transitioning to online-only classes in response to the spread of the coronavirus.

This step is line with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control that virus exposure and transmission risk be reduced by avoiding large group settings.

Students and staff at the Western University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific-Northwest (COMP-NW) were notified of the decision on Wednesday. The switch to online classes at the Lebanon campus is effective immediately.

Other schools in the Western University of Health Sciences system will make the move to online instruction in the coming days.

“The health and safety of our students, faculty, staff, and all those in the communities we serve are of paramount concern to the University,” said Dr. Daniel R. Wilson, President of WesternU. “WesternU was early to begin preparations to deal with the coronavirus, and we have remained as proactive as possible about staying ahead of the COVID-19 curve to serve each other, our patients, and our communities. The decision to begin remote delivery of curriculum, and to put measures in place to reduce the physical presence of students and employees as necessary, are prudent next steps in this public health effort.

“In this time of tremendous health care concern and need, the University must do more than reach the bar for sound community health and disease prevention. We must help set that bar. Indeed, I recommend that all persons not only be zealous in handwashing and hygiene but also minimize social interaction, as these are the ONLY means to reduce the speed and spread of this pandemic.”