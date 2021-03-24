COMP-NW celebrates Match Day 2021

“I’m just so impressed and inspired by this group,” Guenther said. “The resilience and the passion this group has showed through truly, I know the word unprecedented is overused, but they had no one to model what goes ahead. … They triumphed.”

Match Day is celebrated nationally as medical school students learn where they will be serving multi-year residencies in their specific specialties. Most students learn their match at this time, although a small number of residencies are confirmed earlier due to special circumstances, such as an assignment within the United States Armed Forces.

Several of the COMP-NW students chose to go into emergency medicine and they were congratulated on their assignments by Dr. Ed Junkins, the chair of the emergency medicine program.

“The pandemic has taught us all that our emergency physicians need to be among the most courageous, compassionate, and intelligent individuals. Having worked closely with this year’s Class of 2021, our future is in good hands,” Junkins said.

Dr. John Pham, the vice dean at COMP-NW, closed the ceremony with his congratulations and a challenge for the students.

“Of course we wish we could do this in person with all of you, but we weren’t able to do so. You’ve worked so hard to get to this point and we are extremely proud of you,” Pham said. “You are needed more than ever now with the current crisis in this country with the pandemic. You’ll be in the front lines. A lot will be asked of you, but I know you all are up to it.”

