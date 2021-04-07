Community turns out for child abuse prevention walk

Gilmore-Robinson said she knows this is the most difficult step.

“I know it’s hard. I know it’s scary because we don’t know what’s on the other side of that phone call. The question always comes up, what if I’m wrong?,” Gilmore-Robinson said. ““But think about this: what if you’re right? So many child abuse cases go unreported which means kids are facing all of this by themselves, and we can do something about that.”

Jim Egan, the chief judge of the Oregon Court of Appeals, was the featured speaker at the event, which was dedicated to the memory of Asher Benjamin Carter, a 1-year-old Lebanon child who died in February 2019. Caregiver Amber Marie Scott has been sentenced to six years in prison on a charge of second-degree manslaughter in that case.

“As the chief judge of the Oregon Court of Appeals I cannot comment on any of the facts or the law on this case as it continues to wind its way through the judiciary other than to say what both the defense and the prosecutors agree with, that Asher’s death was a tragic event and that all of us wish it had never occurred,” Egan said.

He proceeded to speak about the events of the past year and the ways in which the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the judicial system and the efforts that have been made to continue to serve the community.