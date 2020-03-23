Community steps up to support veterans' home

Businesses and organizations from throughout Oregon have come to the assistance of the Lebanon veterans’ home as the staff members at the facility have faced the challenge of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Tyler Francke, a community and media relations coordinator for the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs, said this support has been very meaningful for everyone at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home.

“I know the community support from local businesses and organizations has been incredibly encouraging for the residents and staff at this time. It has been a difficult time for the residents, not only dealing with the fear and uncertainty that many are facing in these unprecedented times, but also the loss of many things they look forward to (in-person visits from loved ones, group activities and outings, even communal dinners). The many ways that the community has shown that they still care and are behind our veterans has been nothing short of life-giving,” Francke said.

Over the past couple of weeks the Lebanon Soup Kitchen has worked to provide food for the staff at the home. The organization has done this at a time when it us unable to serve meals to its own clients because of social distancing requirements.

In addition, family and friends of current employees, and even former employees, have been shopping for residents to make sure they still receive some of the special items their families would normally provide.

Lebanon’s Flowers on Vine delivered over 150 flowers after learning that one of the veteran residents had asked what the flowers looked like outside. Recreation and nursing staff helped deliver a flower to every resident.