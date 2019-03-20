More than a dozen people attended a meeting of the Linn-Benton Community College Board of Education on Wednesday night, where they spoke in defense of the school's horticulture program.
The college announced plans last week to end the program amid budget shortfalls.
Speakers included students, horticulture program graduates, employers and community members.
Many objected to some of LBCC President Greg Hamann's reasons for cutting the program — for instance, the low number of graduates it produces. Speakers said the program's so well-connected to Oregon State University that most students can transfer to OSU without getting a degree. Others said students studying horticulture get jobs before graduating because their skills are in demand.
Liz Shinn, owner of the Camron Ridge Farmstead in Jefferson, said she and her only employee are graduates of the program.
"It was in this program that I discovered a deep connection to organic vegetable farming," she said. "I could have become a farmer without this program, but I would not have been as successful as early if I had not had the toolbox it gave me."
She added that given the median age of farmers is near retirement age, there will be increasing demand for people with a horticulture education.
"We should be making the program bigger," she said.
Joseph Postman, who works at the United States Department of Agriculture Germplasm Repository in Corvallis, said he didn't believe it was fair to compare horticulture to a program that graduates more students, such as nursing.
After just a class or two, he said, many horticulture students can get jobs. Over the years, he said he's hired dozens of students from LBCC's horticulture program.
"I've had more than 30 years of positive experience with the program and I would hate to see it end," he said.
Jim Merryman, chairman of the board, said it wasn't the board's decision whether to move forward with the cuts. But he noted that the board didn't want to raise tuition too much in order to avoid all cuts.
Hamann said although the program is being cut, the college could look at bringing it back in the future, since from an accreditation perspective the move is to suspend the program, not cancel it.
"There's never a final decision," he said. "Right now the step is to suspend the program; it doesn't mean it is forever."
The board also voted to increase tuition in the coming school year by 7 percent.
LBCC Director of Budget and Finance Jess Jacobs said the college will make other cuts to address its projected $2.2 million shortfall and will likely increase tuition by 7 percent again next year.
The board also heard a presentation on the increased rates it will pay into the state Public Employee Retirement System, which is partly responsible for the shortfall.
Merryman said it's frustrating to have to make cuts because of PERS at the same time the state is taking in a record amount of revenue.
