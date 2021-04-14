Community meetings: Planning Commission to consider school district request

The Lebanon school district is seeking permission to build a new classroom and storage space for its construction program.
The proposed 40- by 60-foot structure would be built at the Lebanon Community School District's Land Lab, which is located just south of Rock Hill Drive at 31000 Land Lab.
Because the property sits outside the Lebanon city limits, the decision rests with Linn County. The school district is seeking a conditional use permit to expand the existing school structure on the site. The county planning department is accepting public comment on the application until 5 p.m. Thursday, April 15.
The Land Lab sits on 55 acres and has been used to provide agricultural and livestock education for young people since the 1960s. The site is zoned for Rural-Residential-Farm/Forest use.
City Council
A public meeting of the Lebanon City Council will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 14. The session will be held online and can be observed by going to: https://youtu.be/fIs2uTk4hao.
The agenda includes:
- A discussion of the Arts Commission as a city function.
- An update on the library's card policy.
- A review of Oregon House Bill 2001, which proposes changes to the state's rules on zoning regulations, and the possible impact on Lebanon's development code.
Planning Commission
The next session of the Lebanon Planning Commission will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 21. This virtual meeting can be observed online at: https://youtu.be/fIs2uTk4hao.
There are currently two public hearings scheduled for that session. The first is a request to construct a phased mini-storage facility with manager's residence at 225 E. Airport Road.
Also on the agenda are revisions to the city of Lebanon's Development Code to bring it into alignment with Oregon HB 2001.
Public comment on either request must be received by 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 20. Written testimony may be emailed to khart@ci.lebanon.or.us or may be mailed to the city at 925 S. Main Street, Lebanon, OR 97355. Verbal arguments can also be submitted by calling 541-258-4252.