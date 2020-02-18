Community events: Baby Blast, LAFTA winter comedy and Seedy Tuesday

Lebanon hospital
to host baby fair
New parents in east Linn County are invited to the annual Baby Blast open house on Thursday, Feb. 20.
Sponsored by the Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, Linn-Benton Community College and the Parenting Success Network, Baby Blast is a free baby shower-themed event that will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. at the hospital in conference rooms B-C.
Prizes, healthy snacks and other refreshments will be available. Representatives from many services in Lebanon and Sweet Home will be on hand with information about their services. For more information, visit samhealth.org/BabyBlast or call Laurie Barajas, maternal care coordinator, at 541-451-7872.
LAFTA presents
winter comedy
LAFTA's winter comedy play "The Capper Trap" will be presented this Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Lebanon High School. Performances will be held nightly at 7 p.m. with a matinee at 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $5 per person.
Gardeners invited
to Seedy Tuesday
On February 25, the Santiam Food Alliance will hold Seedy Tuesday at the Lebanon Public Library. This free program and gardeners’ networking event will begin at 6:30 p.m.
The program will open with a presentation by Betty Goergen, Master Gardener, on gardening in a changing climate.
The seed swap will begin about 7 p.m. Everyone with seeds or other plant materials to share will lay them out on tables. All seeds should be identified by species and variety and the year of harvest, if possible.
Novice gardeners and others with no seeds to share are welcome to come and collect seeds anyway. Anyone planning to take home seeds should bring envelopes, tape, and a pen for labeling the envelopes.