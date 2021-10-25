Community Clothes Closet helps Lebanon students

The River Center provided clothing racks and box after box of lightly-used or new clothing. The Welcome Center sent cartons of brand new shoes and winter coats (holdovers from an annual ENTEK Employee Community Fund donation). The heavier coats and jackets became available just recently as the temperature dipped.

“That’s what we do,” Miller said. “That’s our business here at the Welcome Center — to erase any barriers. We give out school supplies, we hook-up kids with new clothes if we have the funds, we work with clothing closets in town, we recommend resources for food insecurity — that’s just what we do.”

Donations started coming in as the word spread about the opportunity to help. Follingstad emphasized that clothing donations should be new or gently used items, unstained and recently laundered. New socks, shoes and underwear are particularly helpful because no used items of these types are accepted or given out.

Donations may be brought to the Community Clothes Closet any Wednesday, or by arrangement with a call to FISH at 541-259-3200. The Closest also accepts monetary donations to pay for new underwear, socks and shoes. Checks can be sent to FISH of Lebanon, PO Box 2477, Lebanon, OR, with a notation that is for the clothes closet.

