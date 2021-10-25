Community Clothes Closet helps Lebanon students

Starting school in shabby clothes while everyone else is looking fresh can be soul-crushing for a student. Four Lebanon organizations recently teamed up to help families in need send their students back to school with some style.
In mid-August, just two weeks before in-person classes began, FISH of Lebanon, First Presbyterian Church of Lebanon, Lebanon School District and the River Center pooled their resources to create the only local community clothes closet for children.
“We found out there was no other place in town that did this anymore,” FISH volunteer Sharon Follingstad said. “COVID closed a couple of them down, and the school district was concerned because they knew kids needed it, families needed it.”
The Community Clothes Closet opened its doors Sept. 1 at First Presbyterian Church in Lebanon, providing free clothes, shoes, underwear, pajamas and jackets. Since opening, more than 87 youngsters from preschool to high school ages have been helped.
“We just pulled it together as fast as we could,” Follingstad said. “The response has been really heartwarming; people come down and say ‘oh my goodness, it feels like Christmas’ because they leave with tons of clothes for their kids.”
Follingstad is assisted by Lynda Hostetler, who has been an important part of the project since day one, the former said. Hostetler played an important role in the school district clothes project before it closed this past year. Follingstad said she has been an incredible asset for the Closet.
Appointments are required for the closet because of pandemic safety precautions. One family is admitted at a time, and everyone must wear a mask that covers the mouth and nose. Parents should call FISH at 541-259-3200 to schedule a visit for any Wednesday between 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Prior to the pandemic, both the River Center and the school district’s Welcome Center offered free clothing to local families. When the pandemic forced both organizations to shutter, the spaces for clothing distribution were repurposed, leaving needy Lebanon kids with no place to turn.
Hoping something could be done, Julie Miller, a community liaison at the Welcome Center, reached out to FISH. She was worried that the loss of assistance would leave families of students in dire straits as the new school year started. FISH, which has maintained a large food pantry at the Presbyterian Church for decades, asked the church board of directors to accommodate the immediate need.
Two weeks later, the Community Clothes Closet was up and running.
The River Center provided clothing racks and box after box of lightly-used or new clothing. The Welcome Center sent cartons of brand new shoes and winter coats (holdovers from an annual ENTEK Employee Community Fund donation). The heavier coats and jackets became available just recently as the temperature dipped.
“That’s what we do,” Miller said. “That’s our business here at the Welcome Center — to erase any barriers. We give out school supplies, we hook-up kids with new clothes if we have the funds, we work with clothing closets in town, we recommend resources for food insecurity — that’s just what we do.”
Donations started coming in as the word spread about the opportunity to help. Follingstad emphasized that clothing donations should be new or gently used items, unstained and recently laundered. New socks, shoes and underwear are particularly helpful because no used items of these types are accepted or given out.
Donations may be brought to the Community Clothes Closet any Wednesday, or by arrangement with a call to FISH at 541-259-3200. The Closest also accepts monetary donations to pay for new underwear, socks and shoes. Checks can be sent to FISH of Lebanon, PO Box 2477, Lebanon, OR, with a notation that is for the clothes closet.
Cody Mann covers the cities of Albany and Lebanon. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net.
“The response has been really heartwarming." ~Sharon Follingstad, FISH of Lebanon volunteer