COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Art proposals welcomed for treatment center
Samaritan Treatment & Recovery Services (STARS), located in The Barbara & Larry Mullins Center, has begun a request for proposal process to seek art which will furnish the new $4 million, 10,000-square-foot building that opened this summer.
The Lebanon Community Hospital Foundation will purchase art, as well as accept donations from both artists and collectors. Art will be placed throughout the building in both inpatient and outpatient program units.
Priority will be given to artists residing in Benton, Lincoln and Linn counties. Artists with a strong connection to the county will also be considered.
Additionally, all artwork selected must be suitable for a healing environment, positively affect residents, promote a calming response and avoid imagery that could be considered threatening or dangerous.
Guidelines for submissions can be viewed at samhealth.org/STARSArtGuidelines, and an application can be downloaded at samhealth.org/STARSArtApplication.
Deadline to submit proposals , including photos of the artwork available, should be sent to the STARS Art Advisory Committee at ArtsCare@samhealth.org no later than Oct. 30. Artists will be notified of award selections in December.
If you have questions, contact Sara Krainik, ArtsCare coordinator at 541-768-6762.
Café Moo to host ribbon cutting on Saturday
Café Moo, located at 701 N. 5th Street in Lebanon off of Reeves Parkway, will hold its grand opening and ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3.
As part of the event, a portion of the grand opening sales will be donated to the Santiam Canyon Wildfire Relief Fund. They are also collecting new socks and packaged food items to donate to those who have been impacted by the fire.
For more information, go online to www.cafe-moo.com.
