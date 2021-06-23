Community briefs

Lebanon Trees and Trails Committee to meet Wednesday

The Lebanon Trees and Trails Advisory Committee will hold a virtual meeting at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 23. This meeting will be a virtual (online) meeting to afford interested persons and the public an opportunity to be heard and give testimony concerning matters related to Lebanon Trees and Trails.

Those wanting to give public comments during the electronic meeting should contact cdc@ci.lebanon.or.us for the Zoom meeting link prior to 1 p.m. on June 23, 2021.

Lebanon school board to vote on budget

The board of Lebanon Community Schools will hold a public meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 24, to discuss and vote on the proposed 2021-22 budget.

A budget summary can be found online at lebanon.k12.or.us/2021/06/11/budget-meeting-notice/. Public comments can be submitted to ruth.hopkins@lebanon.k12.or.us by 4 p.m. on June 24.

Lebanon students recognized

Nathaniel Maddox of Lebanon was among the undergraduate, adult degree and graduate-level students who received diplomas from George Fox University in the spring of 2021. Maddox earned a bachelor of arts in management.