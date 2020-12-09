Community briefs

City announces annual tree trimming program

The city of Lebanon will begin distributing door hangers for the annual tree trimming program this week. Between December and March, city crews will be trimming trees, shrubs and other vegetation that encroach on city right-of-way.

The tree trimming program provides safe and usable right-of-way for pedestrians, vehicles, and maintenance equipment in streets, sidewalks, and alleys by meeting Lebanon Municipal Code, which requires a clearance of 13 feet above streets and alleys, 14 feet above streets on truck routes and eight feet above sidewalks.

Properties that have vegetation in the right-of-way will be left a door hanger notifying them of the need for trimming. Property owners who receive a door hanger have two options for vegetation trimming to comply with city ordinances: Call Public Works at 541-258-4918 or email at cdc@ci.lebanon.or.us and notify them you will trim the vegetation or have city crews trim the vegetation to meet code at no charge.

When city crews trim the vegetation, they will only trim what is encroaching the right-of-way, which will leave a straight cut on vegetation and trees. If trees or shrubs require special trimming, it is recommended that property owners complete the trimming.

Lebanon Aquatic District board to meet on Dec. 14

A session of the Lebanon Aquatic District board of directors will be held online at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14. This meeting is being held one week earlier than usual in order to avoid the Christmas break.