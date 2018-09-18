Candidates forum
to be held Sept. 25
The Lebanon Chamber of Commerce will host a candidates forum at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25 at the River Center, 3000 Santiam Highway.
The event will include candidates for Linn County Judge, mayor and city council. Charlie Eads will serve as the moderator and there will be an opportunity for citizens to ask questions of each candidate.
Help sought
for Brewfest
The fourth annual Brewfest will be held Saturday, Sept. 29 on Main Street. Forty breweries, wineries and distilleries are signed up to participate.
Volunteers are needed to help staff the event, and volunteers will receive free admission. Advance registration is required to volunteer and can be completed at http://bit.ly/brewfestvol4.
The event will feature live music throughout the day, food trucks and a kid zone.
Associated events include the Runaway Pumpkin 1/2 Marathon and an *k Run/Walk. Participants in either of those events will receive $5 off their Brewfest admission.
General admssion is $20, with VIP tickets available for $45. Non-drinker tickets are $10. For additional information or to purchase tickets, go to www.brewfestlebanonor.com.
Proceeds from the event benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam.
Auditions set
for fall show
The Lebanon Association for Theatre Arts will hold auditions for its fall comedy “Larceny and Old Lace,” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, at the Lebanon High School auditorium.
High school students and older are invited to audition. The cast calls for approximately 16 adult parts.
Performances will be held at 7 p.m. on November 15, 16 and 17. There will also be a 2 p.m. performance on Nov. 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.