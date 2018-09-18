Lebanon Express Logo Blue

Candidates forum

to be held Sept. 25

The Lebanon Chamber of Commerce will host a candidates forum at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25 at the River Center, 3000 Santiam Highway.

The event will include candidates for Linn County Judge, mayor and city council. Charlie Eads will serve as the moderator and there will be an opportunity for citizens to ask questions of each candidate. 

Help sought

for Brewfest

The fourth annual Brewfest will be held Saturday, Sept. 29 on Main Street. Forty breweries, wineries and distilleries are signed up to participate.

Volunteers are needed to help staff the event, and volunteers will receive free admission. Advance registration is required to volunteer and can be completed at http://bit.ly/brewfestvol4.

The event will feature live music throughout the day, food trucks and a kid zone.

Associated events include the Runaway Pumpkin 1/2 Marathon and an *k Run/Walk. Participants in either of those events will receive $5 off their Brewfest admission. 

General admssion is $20, with VIP tickets available for $45. Non-drinker tickets are $10. For additional information or to purchase tickets, go to www.brewfestlebanonor.com.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam.

Auditions set

for fall show

The Lebanon Association for Theatre Arts will hold auditions for its fall comedy “Larceny and Old Lace,” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, at the Lebanon High School auditorium.

High school students and older are invited to audition. The cast calls for approximately 16 adult parts.

Performances will be held at 7 p.m. on November 15, 16 and 17. There will also be a 2 p.m. performance on Nov. 17.

