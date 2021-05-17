Community briefs

Lebanon dog parks closed for maintenance

The Lebanon dog park will be closed for annual weed control maintenance on the following days:

Small Dog Park – May 18-19.

Large Dog Park – May 19-20.

The City of Lebanon will be using Roundup and Crossbow for weed control and each park will be closed for 48 hours for the safety of your animals.

For further information, please contact the Parks Department at 541-258-4917 or parksres@ci.lebanon.or.us.

Library invites public to celebrate birthday

The Lebanon Public Library is celebrating team member Axl Rose’s first birthday this month. Children are invited to visit the library May 24 through May 27 to celebrate with us. We will offer treats, crafts and a free book about Axolotls while supplies last.

Trail to be closed for construction

All public access to the trail between Gill’s Landing RV Park and River View Park (including the Eagle Scout Trail) was closed beginning Monday, May 17 to begin trail construction to connect the two parks. The closure is expected to last at least through the end of May.