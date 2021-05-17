Community briefs

Lebanon dog parks closed for maintenance
The Lebanon dog park will be closed for annual weed control maintenance on the following days:
- Small Dog Park – May 18-19.
- Large Dog Park – May 19-20.
The City of Lebanon will be using Roundup and Crossbow for weed control and each park will be closed for 48 hours for the safety of your animals.
For further information, please contact the Parks Department at 541-258-4917 or parksres@ci.lebanon.or.us.
Library invites public to celebrate birthday
The Lebanon Public Library is celebrating team member Axl Rose’s first birthday this month. Children are invited to visit the library May 24 through May 27 to celebrate with us. We will offer treats, crafts and a free book about Axolotls while supplies last.
Trail to be closed for construction
All public access to the trail between Gill’s Landing RV Park and River View Park (including the Eagle Scout Trail) was closed beginning Monday, May 17 to begin trail construction to connect the two parks. The closure is expected to last at least through the end of May.
For further information, please contact the Parks Department at 541-258-4917 or parksres@ci.lebanon.or.us.
Walmart pharmacies offering COVID vaccine
COVID-19 immunizations are now available to customers and associates in all of Walmart's more than 5,100 pharmacy locations nationwide, across 49 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. This includes the 45 Walmart pharmacies in Oregon.
Vaccines are being administered via both walk-up and scheduled appointments. This service is being offered to all eligible adults and adolescents. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control authorized use of the Pfizer vaccine for those 12 to 15 years of age.