Community briefs

Mayor Aziz takes medical leave

According to a press release issued by the city Friday afternoon, Lebanon Mayor Paul Aziz has been hospitalized with multiple infections. The situation is not Covid-related.

Aziz is recovering well and was expected to be moved out of the Intensive Care Unit. He is expecting a lengthy but successful recovery.

Aziz has asked Council President Jason Bolen to serve as acting mayor in his absence. Bolen filled a similar role in the fall and early winter of 2019-20 after Aziz underwent back surgery.

Aziz was elected to a fifth two-year term as mayor in the November general election.

April is child abuse prevention month

Dala's Blue Angels, the Lebanon Police Department and the Lebanon Downtown Association are seeking public support for Child Abuse Prevention Month in April.

They are requesting that businesses support the program by decorating their storefronts in blue this month. This can be done with focus lighting, window displays, rope lights and merchandise.