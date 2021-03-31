COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Community chorus receives grant
The Linn County Cultural Coalition, in conjunction with the Oregon Cultural Trust, recently announced that the Lebanon Community Chorus (LCC) has been awarded a $2,000 grant. LCC will use these funds to help defray the expense of providing instrumentalists for its next concert.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lebanon Community Chorus cancelled the 2020 spring concert and has not resumed traditional in-person singing since then. A small subset of singers has been assembled to perform as a virtual choir, recording songs individually, and then assembling those recordings into choral productions. In the near future they anticipate sharing these recordings with the community.
The LCC is tentatively planning to resume rehearsals this coming fall, making it possible to hold a concert in December. The grant from the Linn County Cultural Coalition will ensure the inclusion of an orchestra.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Lebanon Express.
Downtown Association to host Poker Run
The Lebanon Downtown Association (LDA) will hold a Poker Run from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 2. The event is part of the LDA's monthly First Friday program.
Participants can purchase game cards and instructions at the LDA office, 680 Main Street. Prizes will be awarded to those who compile the best hands. The last cards will be issued at 7 p.m. and entries must be turned in at the LDA office by 7:30 p.m.
Child abuse prevention walk to be held Saturday
The ninth annual Walk-A-Mile-For-A-Child/5K will be held at the Academy Square Gazebo on Saturday, April 3. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. and the 5K at 8:45 a.m., with the walk at 9 a.m. The cost to enter the walk is $10 and the entry fee for the 5K is $15.