COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Community chorus receives grant

The Linn County Cultural Coalition, in conjunction with the Oregon Cultural Trust, recently announced that the Lebanon Community Chorus (LCC) has been awarded a $2,000 grant. LCC will use these funds to help defray the expense of providing instrumentalists for its next concert.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lebanon Community Chorus cancelled the 2020 spring concert and has not resumed traditional in-person singing since then. A small subset of singers has been assembled to perform as a virtual choir, recording songs individually, and then assembling those recordings into choral productions. In the near future they anticipate sharing these recordings with the community.

The LCC is tentatively planning to resume rehearsals this coming fall, making it possible to hold a concert in December. The grant from the Linn County Cultural Coalition will ensure the inclusion of an orchestra.

Downtown Association to host Poker Run

The Lebanon Downtown Association (LDA) will hold a Poker Run from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 2. The event is part of the LDA's monthly First Friday program.