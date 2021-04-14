Community briefs

Raised garden beds at the Senior Center

The Lebanon Senior Center has raised garden beds available for use by local residents 50 and older. Those who wish to reserve a garden plot this year can call the center at 541-258-4919 to set up a time to fill out the application and pick a bed.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the Senior Center building will not be open in April, so appointments are necessary. Participants should come prepared to clean out the space and complete an application.

There is a $3 suggested donation which is used to help purchase gardening tools and supplies. Participants have access to tools 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, as well as water, and opportunities to share knowledge with other senior gardeners (through Zoom and in person once the Senior Center reopens).

Samaritan offers free online nutrition class

A free, one-hour webinar on the Power of Nutrition will be offered at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24 by Kent Thornburg, PhD, professor of medicine at Oregon Health & Science University.

The class will cover such topics as:

• The long-term changes in chronic disease rates including obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease.