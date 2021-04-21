Community briefs

Registration open for Pop Warner football
The MidValley Pop Warner Youth Football League is now accepting registrations for its Spring Passing League.
This competition is open to kids ages 8 to 14. Online registration can be completed at the organization's website: www.mvpopwarner.com. There is a $75 registration fee.
Practices will begin April 26, with games on Wednesday evenings during May. MidValley Pop Warner will provide a team shirt and soft helmet. Players will need their own mouth guard and football cleats.
Airport shuttle to resume service
Groome Transportation has announced the reopening of its Oregon operation on May 3.
The company will resume a frequent schedule of round-trip service between Eugene, Corvallis, Albany, Salem, Woodburn and Portland International Airport following a steady increase in air travel.
Similar to new policies and procedures implemented by major airlines, Groome has made changes for the safety and comfort of its customers and employees, including fogging vehicles after every use with a leading-edge electrostatic sprayer and a high-grade, Environmental Protection Agency-registered disinfectant effective against coronaviruses; making EPA-approved cleaning supplies available to drivers for regular wipe-downs of high-touch surfaces;
Implementing social distancing in vehicles by reducing the number of passengers permitted per vehicle, and blocking certain seats; requiring drivers to wear face masks; requiring passengers to wear face masks or appropriate covering of their noses and mouths; facilitating a regular supply of fresh, filtered air into the vehicle; and training employees on measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Groome Transportation is a provider of scheduled transportation services throughout the country, connecting more than 120 cities to 13 major airports.