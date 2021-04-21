Community briefs

Registration open for Pop Warner football

The MidValley Pop Warner Youth Football League is now accepting registrations for its Spring Passing League.

This competition is open to kids ages 8 to 14. Online registration can be completed at the organization's website: www.mvpopwarner.com. There is a $75 registration fee.

Practices will begin April 26, with games on Wednesday evenings during May. MidValley Pop Warner will provide a team shirt and soft helmet. Players will need their own mouth guard and football cleats.

Airport shuttle to resume service

Groome Transportation has announced the reopening of its Oregon operation on May 3.

The company will resume a frequent schedule of round-trip service between Eugene, Corvallis, Albany, Salem, Woodburn and Portland International Airport following a steady increase in air travel.