A community outreach meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2 to discuss the replacement of Fire Station 31. The meeting will be held at the station, which is located at 1050 West Oak Street.

Fire Station 31 is the main fire station for the District and houses administrative and management staff as well as emergency response fire and EMS crews. The fire station was originally built in 1975 and is due for replacement based on seismic, life safety, size, and workflow concerns. Construction is currently planned to begin in 2021.

During the meeting, the current fire station will be open for tours, and a community discussion will be led by the District’s consulting architect who will help direct staff in the overall design of the new fire station.

The fifth-grade classrooms at Cascade Elementary will hold a car wash, bake sale and can drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29 in the Mega Foods parking lot.

The Cascades Oregon Battle of the Book team is fundraising to be able to purchase team shirts for all of the participating students. The Kona Ice truck will also be on site supporting the fundraiser.

The Lebanon City Council is accepting applications for the newly created Ralston Park Improvement Committee. The committee will work with a designated landscape architect to develop and recommend an improvement plan to the council.

The committee will include four citizens who live or work within a four-blcok radius of the park. Applications can be found online at /www.ci.lebanon.or.us or picked up in person at City Hall, 925 South Main Street. The application deadline is October 15.

