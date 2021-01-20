Community briefs: Wright joins Eads Broadcasting, Aranda recognized, LBCC board session

Wright joins Eads Broadcasting

James F. Wright has joined Eads Broadcasting as a Media Consultant/Advertising Sales representative for the KGAL and KSHO radio stations.

Wright was most recently employed as a media specialist for Entek International and has previous experience in media development and production. In addition to this work, Wright is a musician who has recorded several albums and has performed widely at community events. Wright is also a past president of the Rotary Club of Lebanon.

KGAL 1580 AM is a news/talk station. KSHO 920 AM and 941 FM is a music station. Wright can be reached at 541-926-8683 and at james@kgal.com.

Aranda recognized for academic achievement

Lebanon's Damian Aranda has been named to the President's List at Gonzaga University for the fall semester 2020. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.

Gonzaga is a private Catholic university in Spokane, Washington, with an enrollment of more than 7,500 students.

LBCC board to hold virtual session