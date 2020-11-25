Community briefs: Share the Warmth Drive

Share the Warmth drive to aid The River Center

Windermere Real Estate brokers are hosting a virtual fundraising campaign to support the annual Share the Warmth program. This campaign runs until Dec. 21.

In previous years, this campaign has accepted donations of coats, blankets and other cold weather supplies, in addition to cash donations. COVID-19 and the wildfires this fall limited physical donations, so this year's drive is being held online and is focused on financial contributions.

In the Lebanon area, all donations will support the work of The River Center. To make a donation to The River Center, please visit the Share the Warmth website at helpsharethewarmth.com. This site provides additional information about the campaign, including the list of all participating Windermere offices and their local beneficiaries.

Linn cultural coalition promotes online survey

The Linn County Cultural Coalition invites the public to take a brief online survey about local culture. The survey can be found online at linnculture.org and will be open through Nov. 30.

The Linn County Cultural Coalition is a nonprofit corporation that promotes development of the arts, heritage, and humanities in Linn County through periodic distributions of grant monies from the Oregon Cultural Trust (culturaltrust.org), supplemented by local donations. The Linn County Cultural Coalition awards grants to fund a broad range of activities, including arts education, historical preservation, community theater, concerts, and library programs for toddlers and elders.