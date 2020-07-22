Community briefs: LCS board to discuss back to school plan

A public board meeting for Lebanon Community Schools will be held online at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 23.
The primary item on the agenda is a discussion of the proposed back to school plan which has been proposed by school district officials. Prior to the public session, the board will meet in executive session to discuss labor negotiations.
Public comments can be submitted prior to the session. Public comments will must be submitted to ruth.hopkins@lebanon.k12.or.us by 4 p.m. on July 23. The Chair will read them into the record at this time.
To see the complete agenda for the session, go to: http://lebanon.k12.or.us/media/2020/07/July-23-2020-Agenda-and-Packet.pdf.
Watershed council seeks board members
The North Santiam Watershed Council (NSWC) Board of Directors is currently seeking potential future volunteer Board members.
The NSWC Board of Directors represent the diverse interests and perspectives found throughout our geography – local landowners, land managers, businesses, recreation enthusiasts, and natural resource advocates. It is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and welcomes all to consider becoming general volunteer members.
The North Santiam Watershed Council is a non-governmental volunteer organization and membership is open to all. If you are interested in the ecological and economic health of our community, the North Santiam River, its tributaries, and the surrounding watershed, we encourage you to reach out and get to know us.
For consideration, please email nswcboard2020@gmail.com to schedule a brief telephone and/or Zoom interview conversation. For more information, go to northsantiam.org/.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.