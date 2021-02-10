Community briefs: Job fair, street closures, spring bear hunt

Veterans home to host outdoor job fair
The Edward C. Allworth Veterans' Home will host an outdoor job fair from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 12.
The event is for health care workers including registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and certified nurses assistants. On the spot interviews will be held and in-home tours of the veterans' home will be available.
For more information, visit the Facebook of the Oregon Veteran's Home - Lebanon.
Franklin Street to be closed for construction
Beginning Monday, Feb. 15, the city of Lebanon will close Franklin Street from River Road to the intersection at Russell Drive for construction. Detours will be in place. Construction is expected to last six weeks.
During construction, Franklin Street will be closed to through traffic. Residents in the affected area will be afforded reasonable access but shall expect short periods of time where access to individual driveways may not be possible in addition to delays and/or detours around the construction activities.
The city is also closing a section of Oak Street on Wednesday, Feb. 10. Workers will be performing construction on West Oak Street between 9th and 10th streets. During construction (from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.), flaggers will be used to control traffic.
For more information on these projects, please contact the public works office at 541-258-4918 or cdc@ci.lebanon.or.us.
Wednesday deadline for spring bear hunt
The deadline to apply for a spring bear hunt is Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 11:59 p.m.
Hunters can apply online at https://odfw.huntfishoregon.com/login or at a license sales agent (https://myodfw.com/articles/where-find-odfw-license-agentsvendors). A 2021 annual hunting license is needed to apply.
There are no major changes to seasons this year, but all spring bear hunts are now controlled and all seasons run April 1-May 31.