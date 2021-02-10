Community briefs: Job fair, street closures, spring bear hunt

Veterans home to host outdoor job fair

The Edward C. Allworth Veterans' Home will host an outdoor job fair from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 12.

The event is for health care workers including registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and certified nurses assistants. On the spot interviews will be held and in-home tours of the veterans' home will be available.

For more information, visit the Facebook of the Oregon Veteran's Home - Lebanon.

Franklin Street to be closed for construction

Beginning Monday, Feb. 15, the city of Lebanon will close Franklin Street from River Road to the intersection at Russell Drive for construction. Detours will be in place. Construction is expected to last six weeks.

During construction, Franklin Street will be closed to through traffic. Residents in the affected area will be afforded reasonable access but shall expect short periods of time where access to individual driveways may not be possible in addition to delays and/or detours around the construction activities.