Community briefs: Hospital foundation announces scholarship

The Lebanon Community Hospital Foundation Board of Trustees has announced the creation of a new scholarship, the Julietta A. Pape Scholarship. The scholarship was made possible by a generous grant from the Julietta A. Pape Fund of the Lutheran Funds of InFaith Community Foundation.

Pape was born in 1927 at home on a family farm southeast of Lebanon. She passed away in August 2020 at age 93 and was a lifelong member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Pape graduated from Lebanon High School, received a bachelor’s degree from Oregon State College and a master’s degree from the University of Oregon. She taught elementary and middle school in Corvallis for many years. Pape was a consistent and generous annual donor to the Lebanon Community Hospital Foundation.

The Julietta A. Pape Scholarship Fund honors Pape’s lifetime contribution to education. The scholarship program is designed to help residents of east Linn County who are attending medical school. Annual scholarships will be awarded to medical students pursuing a degree either at College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific-Northwest in Lebanon or Oregon Health Science University in Portland.

Scholarship applications will be accepted through Friday, April 30, and are available online at samhealth.org/LinnCountyScholarships.

To learn more about the scholarship, make a gift to the Julietta A. Pape Scholarship Fund, or discuss leaving a legacy through your estate plan, contact O’Bannon at 541-451-7063.

