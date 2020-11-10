Community briefs: City of Lebanon begins leaf pickup campaign

City of Lebanon begins leaf pickup campaign
The City of Lebanon's annual leaf pickup program began on Monday and will continue through December.
To participate in the program, residents are asked to:
- Pile leaves in a row on your street a minimum of 18 inches away from the curb.
- Keep leaf rows less than three feet high.
- Not block bike lanes, sidewalks, pathways, mailboxes, driveways, or intersections with leaf piles.
- Place leaves separate from garbage cans and yard debris bins.
- Remove any obstructions, including basketball hoops and parked cars, to allow for the leaf pick-up equipment to collect leaves.
- Not mix in yard debris, tree branches, grass clippings, construction materials, or garbage. These items will not be picked up by city crews.
For more information on the progra, contact the Public Works Department at 541-258-4918 or cdc@ci.lebanon.or.us.
State to host online Veterans Day celebration
The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs (ODVA) will honor all veterans with a Virtual Statewide Veterans Day 2020 Celebration.
The virtual ceremony will be streamed on ODVA’s Facebook page beginning at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 11. It will include the singing of the national anthem by Miss Oregon USA Katerina Villegas, as well as remarks by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, ODVA Director Kelly Fitzpatrick, and other special guests.
To watch the event, go to facebook.com/odvavet.
School board to hold online meeting
The monthly public meeting of the Lebanon Community Schools will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. The agenda for this session can be found online at: : http://lebanon.k12.or.us/media/2020/11/November-12-2020-Board-Packet.pdf.
Submissions to the weekly community briefs can be sent to les.gehrett@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.