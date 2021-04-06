Community briefs - Arts guild, public library, scholarships available

Linn County Arts Guild seeks submissions for show

The Linn County Arts Guild will host a community art show and sale during the months of April and May.

The guild will be accepting original art during regular business hours of 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, April 6-17. The Linn County Arts Guild shop is located at 605 S. Main Street, Lebanon.

The show will run from April 20 through May 31, coinciding with our store's anniversary. For more information, visit the guild's website at linncountyartsguild.org.

Lebanon library fund receives tribal grant

The Friends of the Lebanon Public Library were awarded $1,500 from the Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund to be used to purchase books for the 2021 Summer Reading Program. The books will be given as prizes for children who participate in the program.

For more information, call the library at 541-258-4926 or go to www.LebanonOregon.gov/library.

Applications sought for scholarship programs

The Lebanon Community Hospital Foundation is now accepting applications for its scholarship programs for east Linn County students pursuing careers in health care.