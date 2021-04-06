Community briefs - Arts guild, public library, scholarships available

Linn County Arts Guild seeks submissions for show
The Linn County Arts Guild will host a community art show and sale during the months of April and May.
The guild will be accepting original art during regular business hours of 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, April 6-17. The Linn County Arts Guild shop is located at 605 S. Main Street, Lebanon.
The show will run from April 20 through May 31, coinciding with our store's anniversary. For more information, visit the guild's website at linncountyartsguild.org.
Lebanon library fund receives tribal grant
The Friends of the Lebanon Public Library were awarded $1,500 from the Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund to be used to purchase books for the 2021 Summer Reading Program. The books will be given as prizes for children who participate in the program.
For more information, call the library at 541-258-4926 or go to www.LebanonOregon.gov/library.
Applications sought for scholarship programs
The Lebanon Community Hospital Foundation is now accepting applications for its scholarship programs for east Linn County students pursuing careers in health care.
The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Friday, April 30. Scholarship recipients will be announced by June 1. The following scholarships are available:
• The Frank Girod, MD, Medical Scholarship for students enrolled in medical school. Girod was a primary care physician who was instrumental in the establishment of Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital.
• The Rachel Easton, RN, Nursing Scholarship, named for a longtime nurse at Samaritan Park Street Clinic in Lebanon.
• The John and Carol Dinges Medical Scholarship for east Linn County students enrolled in an entry-level health care program at LBCC. First preference will be given to seniors and graduates of Lebanon High, but seniors and graduates at all high schools in east Linn County are invited to apply.
• The Julietta A. Pape Scholarship Fund was designed to help residents of several Linn County communities who are attending medical school. Applicants must be attending COMP-NW in Lebanon or OHSU in Portland.
• The Nurse Education Scholarship for caregivers and certified nursing assistants who are pursuing continued education in the nursing field. Preference is given to applicants from the Lebanon area and single parents.
Detailed information about these scholarships and the application requirements can be found online at samhealth.org/Scholarships.