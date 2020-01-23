The Oregon & Southwest Washington Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will offer “Effective Communication Strategies” at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 10 at the Albany Senior Center, 489 NE Water Ave.
The presentation will explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s, learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help with connection and communication at each stage of the disease.
For more information or to register, call 800-272-3900.
