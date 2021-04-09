Columbus Street closed for extensive infrastructure work

Commuters traveling in and out of south Albany may already have noticed the road closure that’s detouring traffic on Columbus Street. It’s part of extensive utility work and road improvements that will take months to complete and will help pave the way for a 226-lot subdivision to be built in the area.

The closure is along the stretch of Southeast Columbus Street heading out of town, between the Oak Creek Bridge and Ellingson Road. Detour routes are posted in the area. Motorists looking to plan their commute accordingly and not get stuck can consult the map with this story.

Those who live along Ellingson Road or nearby Seven Mile Lane will still be able to get in and out, according to officials. Flaggers along Ellingson will help control the flow of traffic, but the main closure area is unflagged and commuters are encouraged to avoid it entirely.

The subdivision was approved years ago, but the trick to getting it built has been finding a developer who can shoulder the costs of all the infrastructure work that’s necessary along Columbus Street. It’s not enough to simply build the homes: They have to have sewer and water hookups, as well as safe street access.