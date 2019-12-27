The Philomath School District plans to reopen Clemens Community Pool on Jan. 6 with a certified pool operator hired and in place, Superintendent of Schools Buzz Brazeau announced.
At the same time, a new pool advisory committee will be established to examine options of where to take the facility in the future based on a recent report provided by professional aquatic consultants.
Clemens Community Pool had been closed since September, initially to make repairs to locker rooms and decking, and then because a certified pool operator could not be found following the resignation of the previous director.
“We will be operating at least four hours per day for open/lap swimming with a two-hour window from 6 to 8 p.m., and an additional window earlier in the day based on the ability to staff a time,” Brazeau said. “We will be determining the second two-hour window.”
Brazeau said that when the second two-hour session time is determined, it will be posted on the school district’s website (philomathsd.net).
“As a celebration for reopening, fees will not be collected during the first week of operation,” he added.
The district hired Ludwig Avendano as the new pool director. Avendano, who is also serving as an assistant coach under Akari Seiner with the Philomath High swim team, has all of the necessary certifications, Brazeau said.
As for the pool’s future, a long-awaited report from Water Technology Inc., offers various options on recommended repairs.
“The report basically shows that the pool is pretty close to being in average to fair condition,” Brazeau said. “We’re happy to see that and they gave us a list of things that we need to work on.”
According to the report, WTI gave the Clemens pool a rating of 48.75 (a perfect score being 100) from a Nov. 4 site visit. The methodology used for the weighted ratings was based on observations of various elements, including the pool vessel, water features, filtration systems, circulation pump, piping, valves and controls, and water treatment systems (see accompanying graphic for list of deficiencies).
WTI gave “poor” condition ratings for pool finish, handrails/ladders, chemical control, chemical storage and safety, primary disinfection and chemical balance, and a failing grade for supplemental disinfection. The only perfect score came with the pool’s water heating system with other categories falling in the 50 to 75 range.
The report offers four options when it comes to repairs and replacements that include a range in cost estimates of $505,000 to $1.45 million.
Brazeau said the district plans to create a new pool committee to consider those options, but also to look at various other components connected to the facility. School board member Anton Grube will be on the committee, along with Brazeau and representatives from the high school, community and so on.
“My expectation would be that this committee would look at all these plans and come back to the board and (say) what we would really like to do as a community is we’d like to look at using this plan, this option, and we’re going to recommend this,” Brazeau said. “In an effort to help us support this option, here’s the framework that we want to use and here’s what we’re willing to do. Using that model then, that’ll support which area we want to go to.”
The creation of a usage plan will be among the new committee’s tasks.
“What we’re told by aquatic experts — and I’m really not trying to be trite when I say this — is that they don’t refer to pools as profits; they refer to pools as expense recovery centers,” Brazeau said. “How do we recover the expenses that we’re investing in the pool?”
With that in mind, Brazeau said that one thing he’s looking at would be to bring swim classes into the curriculum as a physical education option.
“We’re going to survey the kids to find out the interest but you might have a couple of classes where instead of taking PE, you take PE/swimming and it would be open lap swimming or you might have a class for water aerobics,” he said. “We would combine that with the expanding of the community groups and get more and more use.”
Brazeau said there are 13 hours of potential use (6 a.m. to 7 p.m.) available at the pool and currently only 25 hours are utilized for the community in addition to the swim team and other in-school programs.
“If we change that from a model of periodic use or periodic lessons and open swimming ... now you’re going to go from using it only 20 to 25 hours a week to 60 to 70 hours a week.”
The pool committee, Brazeau said, will give a serious look to cost recovery.
“How do we make it so it’s a viable asset for the community and be affordable at the same time?” Brazeau said.
Brazeau intends to meet with WTI to discuss priorities and come up with a plan, including the areas where work must be done no matter what option is decided upon.
“Based on pricing and timing, we’ll begin to do some of the deferred maintenance that over the years probably hasn’t gotten done with the pool,” Brazeau said. “It’s not been a time when school districts have been flush with money to be able to do that type of thing anyway. We’ll begin to knock some of those off.”
One of the major decisions to be made involves the pool vessel. However, if the pool vessel is completely replaced, the district may not be able to retain grandfathered status on various code changes that have occurred over the years.
For example, Clemens Community Pool does not meet updated code when it comes to deck clearance. According to WTI’s report, the state requires pools to have at least 8 feet to obstruction-free deck space on all sides of the pool.
“Any renovation should be confirmed with the health department with respect to this requirement,” the report reads.
Said Brazeau, “At what point in time do we lose our grandfathering? My assumption is as long as we’re repairing the vessel, we’re probably OK as part of the grandfather component of it. If we got into the final option of replacing the whole darn thing, we’ll lose that obviously.”
Brazeau said he expects the new pool committee to meet in January and come up with a recommendation by April or May.
