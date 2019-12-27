DEFICIENCIES

Following is a rundown of deficiencies observed at Clemens Community Pool as identified by Water Technology Inc. on Nov. 4:

• Leaking and corroded gutter dropout box. The area in the stainless steel gutter where the water collects, leaves the gutter and enters the pool piping system is badly corroded and leaking.

• Lack of surge capacity. The pool contains no surge tank and the gutter lacks sufficient capacity to prevent the gutter from flooding.

• Lack of system flowmeter. There is no flowmeter on the pool circulation system, which would enable an operator to know the current flow rate or turnover rate.

• Lack of chemical automation. While a chemical controller is in the mechanical space, it is not operating the water treatment components. The pool water is disinfected and balanced manually by staff.

• Corrosion on starting platforms. Found on metal surfaces.

• Corrosion on pool ladders. Found on metal surfaces.

• Chipped, broken or missing gutter grating. Some areas have chips or missing pieces.

• Exposed hydrostatic relief valves. What appears to be hydrostatic relief valves are exposed in the pool.

• Cracks in the concrete pool vessel. Found numerous cracks.

• Deteriorating pool finish. The pool paint is chipping and delaminating and the lane markings are work and deteriorating.

• Lack of air gap between potable water and pool water. There is no air gap between the potable water supply piping and the pool circulation piping.