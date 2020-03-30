City to offer loans to local businesses

The Albany City Council will partner with a local lending institution to offer loans to businesses impacted by changes in consumer habits fueled by the spread of the novel coronavirus.
On Monday, via virtual meeting, the Council convened and heard from Economic Development Manager Seth Sherry, who said the current situation was humbling to watch from an economic standpoint.
"The path is by no way, clear," he said, noting that the closures put in place by Gov. Kate Brown at the state level and President Donald Trump at the federal level were restricting social activities.
The orders call for social distancing — maintaining a six-foot distance from other people. Statewide, non-essential businesses are closed while restaurants and bars have been banned from hosting dine-in services.
"We have no idea how long people will be affected," Sherry said.
Under the proposal, the city would partner with Community Lending Works, a financial institution which provides business and personal loans throughout Oregon. The company cited an effort it was manning in Lane County similar to the one proposed on Monday.
Loans from $5,000 to $15,000 would come from the Economic Opportunities Fund, which currently has approximately $2 million in funds. Businesses would supply a two-page application that would include 2019 financials as well as the first few months of financial statements from 2020. Businesses would have to show an ability to weather the storm and have a chance at paying back the loans which would require interest-only payments after the first six months. After the first year, the businesses would start paying on the principal as well. Community Lending Works would handle the risk assessment and other logistics for the city.
Sherry said the plan was twofold: it creates a bridge gap between now and when state and federal assistance is available. It also helps business owners from taking out predatory loans to survive.
Given the uncertainty of current stay at home orders, city staff noted that defaults on the loans were estimated to be up to 30%.
"That's an educated guess," Sherry said. "It could be much less, it could be higher."
The loans would be eligible for use in paying rents, mortgages and other business essentials. Borrowers could not use the loans to pay their own home mortgages, personnel costs or pay down their personal credit cards.
Councilor Rich Kellum said that many small businesses use their own personal credit cards for business expenses. Staff said those instances could be taken on a case by case basis.
Council moved to allow City Manager Peter Troedsson to enter into an agreement with Community Lending Works to establish a loan program rather than bring it back before the Council for further discussion.
