City of Lebanon updates: Council session and committee vacancies

City Council to hold remote work session
The Lebanon City Council will hold a remote work session at noon Wednesday, March 25. The meeting had previously been scheduled to be held at the Santiam Travel Station, but the meeting will now be held by video. Those interested in observing the session can do so by going to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X8dlZxSp4xg.
The purpose of the session is to discuss Declaration of a State of Emergency for the City of Lebanon.
Spaces open on City committees
The City of Lebanon has current and upcoming vacancies on multiple committees.
The Planning Commission has a current vacation position which extends to June 30, 2021. The commission will also have vacant positions beginning July 1. Applicants must reside within the city limits or within the Urban Growth Boundary.
The Planning Commission advises the City Council and serves as a quasi-judicial committee. This commission has the authority to make binding decisions regarding land use activities on public and private property.
The Library Advisory Committee will have vacancies beginning July 1. The committee makes recommendations concerning programming, materials and overall public services.
The Budget Committee will also have vacancies for terms beginning July 1. This committee develops budget recommendations for council action and approves the city’s tax rate. Candidates can reside in any ward within the city limits.
To apply, fill out a City Board/Committee/Commission Application available online or picked up at City Hall, 925 Main Street, Lebanon, OR 97355. Application must be submitted by 5 p.m., May 1, to the City Recorder, 925 Main Street, Lebanon, OR 97355 or kscheafer@ci.lebanon.or.us.
